GD’s Zaroulia prosecuted for lying to get job

A criminal lawsuit has been filed against Eleni Zaroulia, a former member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party and the wife of its jailed leader Nikos Michaloliakos, over her appointment as a temporary employee in Parliament in September.

She is accused of using a falsified certificate and making a false statement to make herself eligible for the job.



The prosecution was initiated on the basis of the file sent to the Prosecutor's Office by Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas, who had signed the revocation of her appointment on October 9.



Zaroulia recently received a six-year suspended prison sentence during the trial of Golden Dawn members who were convicted of running and participating in a criminal organization.