Increase in Thessaloniki’s wastewater viral load slowing

The viral load found in the urban wastewater of Thessaloniki is still increasing but the rate is slowing down, according to recent sewage water analysis in the northern port city conducted by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In the most recent samples taken at the entrance of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (EELTH), the viral load rose by 50 percent, a significantly smaller increase than the 150 percent reported the previous two weeks.

“It is a clear improvement compared to the previous weeks, but we are still talking about an increase,” the research project coordinator and rector of the northern port city’s Aristotle University, Nikos Papaioannou, told state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Wednesday.