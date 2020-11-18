BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
MSGB webinar on Brexit next Monday

TAGS: Special Event, Brexit

The Macedonian Society of Great Britain is preparing a webinar for next Monday titled “Brexit: What Will It Mean for the UK, Europe and Greece?” – a question that guest presenter, economist and business consultant Vicky Pryce will be addressing.

Attendants must register in advance on the Zoom platform, at shorturl.at/dEN28.

