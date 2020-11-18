Plans to inoculate 2,117,440 people per month once Covid-19 jabs are available

Greek health authorities plan to inoculate 2,117,440 people per month once the Covid-19 vaccine arrives in the country, Health Ministry Vassals Kikilias said on Wednesday.

“The vaccination will be done by appointment, to make it orderly,” Kikilias said at a regular press presenting the government’s plan for the inoculation of the population, adding that people will be able to book an appointment by sending an sms, online, or through a call center.

The inoculation will take place in 1,018 health centres throughout Greece, with priority given to medical personnel and vulnerable groups. “We estimate that every citizen will need 10 minutes to be vaccinated,” he said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced that the Covid-19 vaccines will be free.