Greece was October’s eurozone deflation champion

Eurozone annual inflation was negative for a third consecutive month in October, matching a four-year low, as energy prices were around 8% lower than a year earlier.



Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro was plus 0.2% month-on-month in October for a 0.3% year-on-year fall, the same annual decline as in September and in line with the initial estimates released at the start of November.



Across the bloc, the highest inflation was 1.6% in Slovakia, followed by 1.2% in the Netherlands and 1.1% in Austria.



The declines were sharpest in Greece at 2%, Estonia at 1.7% and 1.5% in Ireland.



[Reuters]