BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greece was October’s eurozone deflation champion

TAGS: Business, Coronavirus

Eurozone annual inflation was negative for a third consecutive month in October, matching a four-year low, as energy prices were around 8% lower than a year earlier.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro was plus 0.2% month-on-month in October for a 0.3% year-on-year fall, the same annual decline as in September and in line with the initial estimates released at the start of November.

Across the bloc, the highest inflation was 1.6% in Slovakia, followed by 1.2% in the Netherlands and 1.1% in Austria.

The declines were sharpest in Greece at 2%, Estonia at 1.7% and 1.5% in Ireland.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.