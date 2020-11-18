Government to present plan for easing second lockdown next week

[Intime News]

The Greek government will present its plan for the gradual removal of the restrictions imposed as part of the second lockdown next week, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told broadcaster Skai on Wednesday.

The second lockdown was introduced on November 7 and is expiring at the end of the month. Petsas said that the plan will outline which economic and social activities will reopen and when.

"We have said that schools have a low virus load and of course will be in the first wave of activities that will open. Retail also has not shown a very strong link to a rise in hyper-transmission of the virus," he said.

Petsas said the government will evaluate the developments with the virus at the end of this week and the start of the next one and adapt its decisions accordingly.

The effectiveness of the closure of kindergartens and primary schools this week are expected to be reflected in the epidemiological data next week, he said, when the government expects "a steep decline of the current infection rates."

Restaurants and cafes are expected to open before Christmas, under strict regulations, but nightclubs will not reopen.