PM reiterates call for dialogue with Turkey, says its actions have 'undermined NATO'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday his commitment to a sincere dialogue with Turkey in a speech at the 66th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Wednesday, held online between November 18-23.

“If our calls to dialogue remain unanswered, then it will be inevitable for the European Union to take steps to safeguard its strategic interests and the interests of its member states,” he said, adding that Greece he has been waiting for Ankara to exhibit a spirit of reciprocity.

Mitsotakis said Greece has been on the receiving end of “specific security challenges” and unilateral actions by Turkey, which “have undermined NATO's unity” throughout 2020.

He also reiterated his proposal for the two sides to appeal to the International Court of Justice at The Hague if they cannot agree on their differences.