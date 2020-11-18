ATHEX: Benchmark soars above 700-pt mark

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has cleared the 700-point mark with ease, building on the momentum of the last couple of weeks that was further fueled on Wednesday by the favorable report for Greece by the European Commission, which is seen leading to the release of more than 760 million euros for Athens. Rising stocks outnumbered the losers by nearly five to one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 708.16 points, adding 2.48% to Tuesday’s 690.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.38% to close at 1,678.89 points.

The banks index collected 6.63%, as Piraeus jumped 11.33%, Alpha grabbed 8.06%, National advanced 6.87% and Eurobank improved 4.32%.

GEK Terna grew 4.75%, Mytilineos earned 3.54%, Hellenic Petroleum rose 3.47%, Titan Cement augmented 3.09% and Hellenic Exchanges gained 2.95%, while Aegean Airlines parted with 2.91% and Ellaktor gave up 1.33%.

In total 83 stocks posted gains, 17 took losses and 28 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €78.1 million, down from Tuesday’s €83.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.65% to 47.53 points.