The Migration and Asylum Ministry is preparing a list of specific criteria on the basis of which a country can be described as a “safe third country,” as part of its effort to speed up the issuance of asylum decisions.

“Creating the right institutional framework on the one hand helps the asylum service itself to make decisions with safer criteria than today,” the General Secretary of Migration Patroklos Georgiadis told Kathimerini.

“On the other hand, the citizen of any country who intends to file an asylum application in Greece will know the current institutional framework in advance,” he added, noting that each application is considered individually for each applicant.

The list will be compiled on the basis of European Union, national and international law, with the participation of international scholars, legal and political scientists and ministry officials.