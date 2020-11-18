Early rush for festive purchases online knocks Jumbo out

Athens-listed toy and homeware retailer Jumbo, one of the country’s biggest groups in the industry, informed its e-shop customers on Wednesday that its huge backlog of orders means it will have to close its virtual doors until November 26, telling them that "your love has knocked us out."



The closure of brick-and-mortar stores, schoolchildren being stuck at home and mainly the decision of a large share of consumers to put up festive decorations in their houses earlier this year in a bid to boost their mood have led to a major increase in online orders for seasonal commodities such as Christmas decorations and toys.