Cypriot cabinet meeting cancelled after minister tests positive for coronavirus

A scheduled morning meeting of the Cypriot cabinet was cancelled on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Kathimerini Cyprus reported.

The members of the cabinet are self-isolating as a precaution.

At the same time, three people working at the presidential mansion were also diagnosed with the virus. One of them is a member of the diplomatic office and the other two are among the secretarial staff.

Cypriot health authorities carried out diagnostic tests on all presidential palace employees, as well as Cypriot President, Nikos Anastasiadis, who tested negative.