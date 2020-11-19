‘No reason’ for PM to self-isolate after Archbishop’s infection, says spokesman

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis does not need to self-isolate after meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, after the head of the Greek Orthodox Church was admitted to hospital on Thursday morning.

Petsas said health experts expressed the opinion that there is "no reason" for a precautionary quarantine.

Mitsotakis met with Ieronymos at the latter’s office on November 14. Before the meeting, both men had tested negative for the virus, he said.

The prime minister conducted a new test before his trip to the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 18 which also came back negative, Petsas said, adding that he will continue to be tested and follow health protocols.

The spokesman also conveyed the government’s wishes for a “speedy recovery” for the Archbishop.