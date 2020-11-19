NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Baby infected with Covid-19 waiting to be airlifted to Athens

TAGS: Coronavirus

A 10-month-old baby that has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated in the hospital on Mytilene, Lesvos, is waiting to be transferred to a hospital in Athens.

The baby was diagnosed with a serious gastrointestinal problem that requires specialist care which is unavailable on the island. Doctors determined on Wednesday night that the baby had to be airlifted to Athens but the bad weather cancelled the plan.

The baby’s parents have also been diagnosed with coronavirus and are asymptomatic. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.