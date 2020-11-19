Baby infected with Covid-19 waiting to be airlifted to Athens

A 10-month-old baby that has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated in the hospital on Mytilene, Lesvos, is waiting to be transferred to a hospital in Athens.

The baby was diagnosed with a serious gastrointestinal problem that requires specialist care which is unavailable on the island. Doctors determined on Wednesday night that the baby had to be airlifted to Athens but the bad weather cancelled the plan.

The baby’s parents have also been diagnosed with coronavirus and are asymptomatic.