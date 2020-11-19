German, US envoys wish Archbishop a speedy recovery

The German and US Ambassadors to Greece, Ernst Reichel and Geoffrey Pyatt, wished a speedy recovery to Archbishop Ieronymos who was admitted to Evangelismos Hospital on Thursday with mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

“We wish Archbishop Ieronimos a speedy recovery and χρόνια πολλά. Everybody stay safe, reduce social contacts, wear a mask! We are in this difficult period together,” Reichel tweeted from his official account.

Pyatt said that “on behalf of the United States and all Americans in Greece, I would like to wish a very speedy recovery to Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Our thoughts are with you! Περαστικά!”

The 82-year-old Ieronymos has been admitted to Evangelismos Hospital's augmented care unit for precautionary reasons.