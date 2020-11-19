President calls Archbishop in hospital

[Intime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou called Archbishop Ieronymos on Thursday to inquire after his health and wish him a quick recovery, after the head of the Greek Orthodox Church was admitted to a hospital in Athens with mild symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.

The 82-year-old Ieronymos is being treated in the augmented care unit for precautionary reasons. His spokesperson, Haris Konidaris, said the Archbishop does not have any particular health issues and that on Wednesday he developed a fever of 37.7.

The same wishes were extended by government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and German Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel.