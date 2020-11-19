NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Germany says Turkey must stop provocations in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey has to cease provocations in the eastern Mediterranean if it wants to avoid new discussions about European Union sanctions against Ankara at an EU summit in December, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"It is up to Turkey what decision will be taken at the EU summit in December," Maas said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

"If we see no positive signals coming from Turkey by December, only further provocations such as (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan's visit to North Cyprus, then we are heading for a difficult debate," Maas said.

The question of imposing sanctions against Turkey would then certainly come up again, he added. 

[Reuters]

