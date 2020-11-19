Minimum income beneficiaries to receive double aid in December

Beneficiaries of the guaranteed minimum income will receive double the amount of aid in December, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis announced on Thursday.

This aid concerns 482,335 vulnerable citizens belonging to 256,562 households in the country. The minimum guaranteed income is 200 euros for each single-person household, which is increased by 100 euros for each additional adult member and by 50 euros for each minor in the household.