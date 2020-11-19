Mitsotakis says Turkey is acting as a troublemaker in the region

Turkey is acting as a troublemaker in the region, engaging in "very provocative behavior," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in an interview with Sky News Arabia, during his stay in the United Arab Emirates.

"See what is happening with Cyprus, in Libya, in the Caucasus. There does not seem to be a common understanding with Turkey on important, strategic priorities. And this is not just an observation on the part of Greece. Many other countries in the region seem to share the same view on Turkey's role as a troublemaker in the region," he was quoted as saying.

Asked how he assesses the European Union's stance on Ankara's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said that European leaders made it clear to Turkey that there are two options: "There is the option of cooperation and there is another option that will lead to strained relations between Turkey and the European Union and will inevitably lead to consequences for Turkey."