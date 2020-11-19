Greek-Albanian border crossing to close as government steps up Covid-19 restrictions

[Yiannis Papanikos/Intime News]

The government announced that it will close its border crossing with Albania in Krystallopigi as of Friday morning and test all people entering the country through its land borders, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday, as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The border crossings at Kakavia, Evzoni and Promachonas will remain open, while only trucks will be allowed to enter from Nymphaea, the crossing connecting Greece and Bulgaria.

Visitors coming into the country through its land borders will still have to present a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours before arrival to Greece.

Petsas said that health authorities will boost checks and testing in northern Greece to get a clearer idea of the epidemiological load.

“The situation in our country remains critical. Yesterday's [Wednesday] data of EODY showed that the positivity rates in several areas of northern Greece remain at very high levels if we consider that we have been in lockdown mode for weeks,” he told a regular press briefing.

“This proves that citizens in many areas are being much more relaxed than the conditions demand.”