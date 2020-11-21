SNFCC Live Music | Online

Some of the top concerts to have been hosted by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) are available to view, free of charge, on YouTube at Live Music | SNFCC. Selections include concerts from the Jazz Chronicles series, such as October’s appearance by Petros Klampanis and George Kontrafouris, as well as that by Katerina Polemi, but also from the Music Escapades live shows and the #SNFCC At Home series from the spring lockdown, which includes K. Vita’s show that was streamed live from the park this summer.