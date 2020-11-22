WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Food in Film | To December 9

TAGS: Film, Online

Six Italian comedies and dramas where food is very much the star – such as “Un americano a Roma” and “Brutti, sporchi e cattivi” – are being screened by the Italian Cultural Institute of Athens on its online platform through December 9. The series of screenings is part of its ongoing online autumn festival, which also includes more films, dance shows and other events. To log on, register at iicateneonline.gr, though the website is only available in Greek and Italian.


 
