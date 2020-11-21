WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Dialogues | November 24

TAGS: Lecture, History, Online

Baukje van den Berg, an assistant professor of Byzantine studies at the Central European University in Vienna, will be at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens for an online lecture as part of its Byzantine Dialogues series. The academic will be discussing the work of Eustathios of Thessalonike (ca. 1115-1195), arguably the best-known Homeric scholar of the Byzantine era. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. (Greek time), with registration required at ascsa.edu.gr.

