YAG | November 21

The Batsheva Dance Company, which was due to appear at the Athens Concert Hall this autumn, will instead present its first ever production that has been adapted especially for screening on the venue’s online platform (also showing in other parts of the world), for one time only, on Saturday, November 21, starting at 9 p.m. “YAG: The Movie” is the creation of Batsheva’s house choreographer Ohad Naharin, who also directs the film in collaboration with longtime Batsheva videographer Roee Shalti. Registration costs 10 euros and includes a 20% discount for a virtual class on Naharin’s signature Gaga movement language prior to the performance, starting at 6 p.m. To register, visit megaron.gr. Please be aware that “YAG: The Movie” contains nudity.