Madama Butterfly | November 25

[Valeria Isaeva]

The Greek National Opera, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, is unveiling its online digital service on Wednesday, November 25, with its production of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” GNO’s landmark 2013 production is directed by Argentina’s Hugo De Ana, who has also designed the amazing sets and costumes, and stars Ermonela Jaho in the title role. For tickets and details, visit nationalopera.gr/GNOTV. It costs 10 euros to view the screening, which does not have a time limit.