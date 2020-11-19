Authorities arrest suspected jihadist in migrant camp

[Capture from a video showing the suspected jihadist]

Greece’s anti-terror unit arrested on Thursday morning a 27-year-old Syrian national for suspected membership and participation in ISIS during a raid in Athens' Eleonas camp.

Anti-terror officers seized electronic devices from the container he lived in which will be examined by the authorities.

According to Greek Police (ELAS), the man entered Greece on 28 March 2018. During the interrogation, he accepted the charges against him and will be led before a prosecutor in Athens, ELAS said.

The Syrian national also faces charges of terrorism, assisting in homicide in a calm state of mind.

Authorities ssaid he appears in a video showing ISIS fighters published in 2014.