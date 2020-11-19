Residents and staff at Thessaloniki care home test positive for Covid-19

File photo. [InTime News]

Three members of staff and 14 residents of a care home for elderly ladies in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Thursday.

The outbreak at the Diamantideio Home, located in the suburb of Polichni, was confirmed during regular weekly testing of its 48 residents and 20 members of staff, the ANA-MPA said.

The home’s director, Anatoli Dimitriadou, said that two of the positive patients have been transferred to a local hospital and the remainder have been placed in quarantine in an isolated ward within the facility.

She added that the two hospitalized patients were thought by doctors to be doing well, the ANA-MPA said.