A municipal worker hangs decorations onto an electricity poll on Vassilissis Amalias Avenue in central Athens on Thursday, as the Greek capital is decked out ahead of the Christmas holidays. Some holiday cheer and optimism is ‘needed now more than ever,’ Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis told a press conference last month when unveiling his holiday plans for the city. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]