Man convicted in Athens for weapons possession

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in Athens on the November 17 anniversary of the 1973 student uprising with gas masks, flag poles and a knife in his car received a four-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday.



The defendant, who had previously been convicted for participating in the Revolutionary Struggle terror group and released a year ago, told the court that he was carrying objects and flags for his comrades so that they could participate in events to mark the anniversary.



As for the knife, he claimed that it is a bevel knife that he uses as a tool in his work at a furniture company.



He was convicted on the charge of illegal weapons possession.