Hundreds of lockdown violations recorded in a single day

[InTime News]

Police in different parts of the country issued fines worth 134,900 euros for more than 1,350 public health safety violations in a nationwide crackdown on Wednesday, the Hellenic Police press office announced on Thursday.

The majority of fines (68.9%) related to violations of restrictions on public movement, such as failure to send an SMS getting authorization for an outing or circulating without permission during the 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew. The remainder of the violations concerned the use of masks, or lack thereof.

A supermarket in western Greece was also fined 10,000 euros and shut down for 15 days for failing to produce a disinfection certificate, while two catering businesses in the same region were fined 5,000 euros each for health safety violations.

A shop in the southern Aegean, meanwhile, was ordered to pay 3,000 euros for operating when businesses in its particular sector have been ordered to close.