Daily Covid death toll rises by 59, as new cases shoot up by 3,227

Thursday was another bad day for Greece, with health authorities reporting 59 deaths from the novel coronavirus, 3,227 new cases and a total of 499 hospital patients on ventilators.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,347, while total cases reached 85,261.

Even more alarming is the fact that 499 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care, of which 81.6% are suffering from other underlying health conditions and/or are aged over 70 years old. This is an increase from Wednesday, when the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported that 480 patients were on ventilators.

Wednesday also saw the virus claiming 60 lives, and 3,209 new cases being confirmed.