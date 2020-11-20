InvestGR Forum 2021 secures significant support

The Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Development and Investments and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) are lending their support and auspices to the 4th InvestGR Forum 2021, “Reforming the Greek Economy.”



The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021 will focus on reforms in the Greek economy and will take place on July 14, 2021.



EY Greece and JTI Hellas are the strategic sponsors of the InvestGR Forum, while important foreign and Greek media will provide support as media sponsors.



The InvestGR Forum is organized by Public Affairs and Networks and deals exclusively with the issue of foreign investment in Greece and the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.



InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos stated: “We are particularly honored by the continuing and consistent trust and support of such important institutions in the InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece. In spite of the current circumstances, which are heavily impacting both economic and social life, we are pressing on with the preparations for the organization of a successful 4th InvestGR Forum 2021, bringing to the forefront of the public debate the importance of reforms to attract foreign investment and, in general, for the recovery of the Greek economy.”