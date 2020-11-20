Study: Greece’s job retention policy an example to follow

Greece has stood out as an example to follow, not only for the way it has tackled the health crisis, but also for its focus on job retention, according to an international study by University of Ottawa Professor Emeritus Gordon Betcherman and World Bank Senior Economist Mauro Testaverde, published on the VoxEU website.

The study compares the Greek policy with that of the US and Britain, noting that “Greece’s job retention approach successfully mitigated the possibility of large-scale unemployment. However, the consequences of the lockdown were manifested in other ways, specifically in terms of job creation.”