Archbishop’s hospitalization sparks debate

There was widespread concern on Thursday at the news that Archbishop Ieronymos, 82, was admitted to an Athens hospital with mild symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He is being treated in an augmented care unit for precautionary reasons at the capital's Evangelismos Hospital.

Even though Ieronymos has advised the public to observe the strict safety protocols since the outset of the pandemic, the news of his hospitalization sparked a debate about the Church’s overall stance toward the coronavirus, especially the behavior of some bishops.

“I participated personally as a shepherd in the ordeal that concerns thousands of our brothers in our country and millions throughout the world,” he reportedly told his close associates shortly before his admission.

The issue of transparency was also raised as some bishops have reportedly refrained from informing authorities that they have been infected and as a result their contacts have not been tracked by the National Public Health Organization.