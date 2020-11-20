Contingency plans drawn up for northern Greece

An old train that has been retrofitted to safely transport intubated coronavirus patients to Athens is seen at an under-construction railway station in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday. Contingency plans are being drawn up in the event that hospitals in northern Greece, which has been hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic, run out of space for Covid-19 patients. New ICU beds are already being set up in several hospitals in Thessaloniki after they reached capacity, while at least 30 nurses from Crete, Corfu, Corinth, Argos and other parts of the country traveled to the northern port city on Thursday to offer support. [Achilleas Hiras/InTime News]