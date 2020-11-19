This year’s “social dividend” – the annual handout issued at the end of every year – will this time be distributed to the most vulnerable social groups who are the recipients of the Guaranteed Minimum Income.

The ministers of finance, Christos Staikouras, and labor, Yiannis Vroutsis, announced yesterday that the extraordinary handout will concern 482,335 people in 256,562 households. On December 30, the recipients of the Guaranteed Minimum Income will receive double the amount of money they usually get, without having to file any applications to that end.

The Finance Ministry also noted that this year’s state-subsidized Christmas bonus for private sector workers will be calculated according to the actual income of each worker, with the state paying directly into the bank account of each worker the share that concerns the period during which they received state support due to the pandemic. The Christmas bonus must be paid out by December 21.