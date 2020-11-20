The online store of Greece’s biggest supermarket group, which acquired caremarket.gr at the start of this year, Sklavenitis.gr is set to launch at the end of this month.

The activation of the website under the Sklavenitis brand is expected to attract many more customers and contribute to the further expansion of online commerce turnover, which has soared this year. In the first half of 2020, online supermarkets in Greece saw turnover of 56.3 million euros, leading Convert Group researchers to estimate that the year will end with that figure climbing to more than €100 million.

That will also depend on the moves of the other major players in the industry. In June Metro AEBE acquired all shares of the MyMarket online store and of Net Spirit. The company had planned to cooperate on a pilot basis with the Wolt platform for the delivery of its online orders, but that partnership fell through.

Rival AB Vassilopoulos recently struck a deal with Delivery.gr, Masoutis and Kritikos are cooperating with Cosmote’s BOX, while Sklavenitis has been working with efood since March.