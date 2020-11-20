[AP]

A monastery in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, was placed in quarantine on Friday following a coronavirus outbreak that has already cost the life of one nun.

Kathimerini has learned that at least 20 resident nuns tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Dormition of the Virgin Monastery in Makri, which has been placed on strict lockdown as more health checks are conducted.

One of the nuns reportedly experienced a rapid deterioration and died of a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. Details concerning her age or prior state of health were not available.