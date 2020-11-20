Turkish F-16s violate Greek airspace

[ANA-MPA]

Four Turkish fighter jets flew over the Aegean island of Agathonisi without authorization on Friday morning.



The first pair was spotted at 25,000 feet and the second at 16,000 feet at the same time, shortly after 10 a.m., the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.



The Turkish F-16s were identified and escorted out of Greece’s national airspace by Greek fighters, in line with the international rules of engagement.