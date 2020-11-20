Greece sees deeper recession this year, growth in 2021

Greece deepened its forecast for a recession this year after a second lockdown from a resurgence in Covid-19, a fiscal council report said, citing the country's final 2021 budget projections.

A drop in output was expected to reach 10.5 % in 2020, compared to a projection for recession 8.2% in an earlier draft budget prepared and submitted to parliament in October.

The budget, which requires parliamentary approval, gives a baseline growth scenario of 4.8% for next year, based on the fiscal council report. [Reuters]