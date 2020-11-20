Syntagma Square gets tram service back

Downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square is being reconnected to the tram service after a two-year hiatus after a stretch of the track from the city center to the suburb of Neos Cosmos was closed.

In an announcement on Friday, the Transport Ministry confirmed that tests were successful on the stretch between Syntagma and Kasomouli Street in Neos Cosmos – which includes key stops like Vouliagmenis and Fix – and the tram is ready to resume operation. This section of the tram runs above the bed of the dried-out Ilissos River and was closed in 2018 over concerns about possible sinkholes beneath the tracks. Work has since been carried out to strengthen the stretch.

The ministry added that service will also resume on the southern coastal stretch of the tram between Batis in Palaio Faliro and the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Neo Faliro, which had been closed down due to the reconstruction of the spaghetti junctions and anti-flood work in the area.

The overhaul of the Faliro Bay area is expected to be completed by the end of the month, the ministry said.