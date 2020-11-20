New Turkish jet incursions recorded in the Aegean

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the northern Aegean islets of Panagia and Oinousses at 24,500 feet on Friday in the second incident of airspace violation, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The overflight was recorded at 2.12 p.m. and follows an earlier incident where four Turkish jets flew over the island of Agathonisi without authorization.

In the first airspace violation, the first pair was spotted at 25,000 feet and the second at 16,000 feet at the same time, shortly after 10 a.m.

In all instances, the Turkish F-16s were identified and escorted out of Greece’s national airspace by Greek fighters, in line with the international rules of engagement.