Shipowners’ union calls for inoculation of sailors as key workers

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) called on Friday for the vaccination of all sailors against Covid-19 when the jabs becomes available, arguing that they are essential workers.

“I would like to express once again the intense concern of the shipping industry for its people, the seafarers, and the call on governments around the world to consider them essential workers,” UGS head Theodore Veniamis said on Friday, while commending healthcare staff, scientists and other workers who are on the frontline of the pandemic.

“It is therefore of the utmost importance to give priority to the vaccination of seafarers for Covid-19, along with other front-line workers. This will ensure a Covid-19-free environment for seafarers working under particularly restrictive conditions, as well as facilitate crew changes and repatriations that are currently severely disrupted, while protecting the smooth running of international trade,” he added.