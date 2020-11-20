UNICEF opens permanent office in Athens

The official opening of a UNICEF office in Greece was announced by the organization and the Greek government on Friday, which coincided with World Children’s Day.



According to Afshan Khan, regional director for Europe and Central Asia, the establishment of the UNICEF Office in Greece marks a new chapter in its cooperation with the country, which dates back to 1946.



According to an announcement by UNICEF, its office in Greece will work with ministries, children’s rights organizations, the private sector, academia, the media and the general public with the aim of achieving common results and raising public awareness on issues related to children’s rights.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured the representative of the organization’s Greek office, Luciano Calestini, that the government will closely collaborate with the new permanent office on a national policy plan for children’s protection and welfare.