Grande Bretagne offering takeaway Thanksgiving menu

The Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens will be preparing special Thanksgiving dishes for diners to take away and enjoy at home next Thursday.



Diners are asked to place their orders from GB’s festive menu by next Wednesday and to collect them on Thursday to celebrate the special holiday in the safety and comfort of their homes.



Orders can be made every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 1 p.m. on 210.333.0748 and picked up from the Concierge on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.