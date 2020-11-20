ATHEX: Mixed day at the end of a good week

Traders took a selective approach to Greek stocks on Friday as the last session of the week was a mixed bag, with marginal gains for the benchmark and rising stocks narrowly outnumbering the losers. However, the net result of the week was particularly positive considering the juncture.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 699.45 points, adding 0.04% to Thursday’s 699.20 points. On a weekly basis it improved 6.68%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted less than 0.01% to close at 1,656.52 points, while mid-caps advanced 0.13%.

The banks index expanded 0.92%, with Piraeus earning 4%, Eurobank grabbing 1.42%, National rising 0.54% and Alpha slipping 0.36%.

Ellaktor jumped 3.47%, while GEK Terna gave up 2.84%, Jumbo fell 2.46%, Motor Oil parted with 2.34% Fourlis conceded 2.22% and Hellenic Petroleum eased 2.12%.

In total 52 stocks recorded gains, 49 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €64.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.33% to 48.68 points.