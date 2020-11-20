Winners and losers of the pandemic

Tourism is probably the sector that has suffered the most from the coronavirus: In the July-September period, traditionally the strongest for the industry, turnover came to just 1.55 billion euros, down 61.4% from the same time last year.



In the first nine months tourism saw its takings drop €12.6 billion year-on-year, with revenues reaching €3.5 billion.



The blow to food service was also considerable, with January-September suffering a 35.2% annual slump.



In contrast, e-commerce is expected to enjoy a year-on-year increase of more than 30%, and, crucially, the crisis has opened new markets, such as online supermarkets.