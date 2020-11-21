Downtown facelift with new soccer stadium and park

The completion of the new 40-000 seat Panathinaikos soccer stadium in the downtown district of Votanikos in three years is foreseen by an agreement signed on Friday. Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis described the project that Athenians have been waiting for for years as it will radically overhaul Votanikos, which will be also be graced with the addition of a large park. The 72-million-euro stadium project will be bankrolled by the ministries of Finance and Development & Investments – efforts will also be made to induct it into the EU Recovery Fund – while proceeds from its operation will be distributed between the Greek state and the City of Athens. The stadium will be leased to the capital’s Panathinaikos soccer club for 99 years.