Not the same mistakes

The experience is too recent to have been forgotten: Greece dug itself a deeper hole during the financial crisis.

The cost of the bankruptcy was multiplied by the illusions about magical solutions – not to mention the poison of a civil war discourse.

Now, in the darkest hour of the pandemic, some politicians seem to be losing their cool, again.

Let’s not repeat the same mistakes. Let us not aggravate the public health crisis with yet another political division.

