Senior bishop with Covid-19 hospitalised with high fever

The Metropolitan of Kitros, Katerini, and Platamon, Georgios Chrysostomou, was admitted to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki with high fever, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago.

Three days ago, the Metropolis of Kitros, Katerini, and Platoon had issued a press release declaring that the bishop’s health “was very good.”

Chrysostomou becomes the latest senior cleric to have been infected with the virus, following, most notably, the hospitalization of Greece's Archbishop Ieronymos on Thursday.

The same press release also announced that another senior cleric, the Bishop of Arusha and Central Tanzania, Agathonikos, was admitted to the 424 Military Hospital of Thessaloniki after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Agathonikos’ health was deemed “very good.”