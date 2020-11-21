Eleven Greek researchers among most cited worldwide

Eleven Greek researchers have been named among the most influential scientists in the world, according to the 2020 Highly Cited Researchers released by Clarivate Analytics – Thomson Reuters’ former branch dedicated to intellectual property and science.



The annual list identifies researchers in the sciences and social sciences who have demonstrated major influence in their respective fields, reflected in their publication of multiple papers, highly cited by their peers over the course of the past 11 years.



This year’s list contains 6,400 researchers from around the world, from a total of around 9 million.



Greece’s leading researchers according to the list were: Meletios Athanasios Dimopoulos, Dean of Clinical Therapeutics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; Aristidis M. Tsatsakis Professor of Toxicology at the School of Medicine of the University of Crete; and George K. Karagiannidis, Professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.